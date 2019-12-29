Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BFS. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a one year low of $45.67 and a one year high of $58.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

In related news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at about $13,164,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,189,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 61.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

