Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Brokerages predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BWS Financial downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $35,010.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $53,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,997.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,514 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Semtech by 28.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Semtech by 8.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,155. Semtech has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit