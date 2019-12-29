Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BWS Financial downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $35,010.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $53,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,997.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,514 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Semtech by 28.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Semtech by 8.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,155. Semtech has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

