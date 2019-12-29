Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Semtech from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $35,010.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,809 shares of company stock worth $1,834,514. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1,022.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 391,863 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,383,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Semtech will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.