Sentient Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $39,648.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $797,529.00 and approximately $39,648.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057226 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050950 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00604031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00222948 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004617 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00084297 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001805 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,759,721,257 coins and its circulating supply is 1,349,721,258 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

