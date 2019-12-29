Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 680,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 184,592 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NYSE SHLX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.24. 502,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.18 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

