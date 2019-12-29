Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expands By 7.0%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 940,700 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 879,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.13. 88,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $954.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.48. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $43.92.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.24 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 14.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 661,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,546,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

