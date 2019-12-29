Short Interest in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Increases By 7.5%

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 355,400 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 330,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of BLBD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 69,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.02. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 18,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

