Short Interest in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Increases By 15.7%

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKL. ValuEngine downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,452. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,532 shares of company stock valued at $404,727. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 284.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $163,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

