Short Interest in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rises By 11.0%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 72.3% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 86,999 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 43.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 94.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 770,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at $246,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,419. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.97.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $36.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCNE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit