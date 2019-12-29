Short Interest in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rises By 11.0%

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 72.3% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 86,999 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 43.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 94.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 770,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at $246,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,419. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.97.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $36.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCNE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

