Short Interest in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Increases By 18.6%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $92.84. 2,768,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,440. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.78.

In other news, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $81,383.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $12,564.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $8,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $83,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,719 shares of company stock worth $8,427,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 259.1% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 163,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 117,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 337,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

