Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Expands By 17.1%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 28th total of 299,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FreightCar America by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 143,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

RAIL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 141,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,633. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $8.66.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.60). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAIL. Buckingham Research set a $3.50 price target on FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

