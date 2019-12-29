Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Expands By 20.0%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Frequency Electronics stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.29. 23,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,865. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $191,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stanton D. Sloane bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $75,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 67,569 shares of company stock valued at $635,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.