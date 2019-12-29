Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Drops By 7.3%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 61,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWKN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.13. 16,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $490.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawkins had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $140.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HWKN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

