Short Interest in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Decreases By 7.8%

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 430,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 466,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

HCI stock remained flat at $$45.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,408. The firm has a market cap of $367.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $51.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.39 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Burks acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $196,548.00. Also, Director James J. Macchiarola acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.47 per share, with a total value of $68,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $409,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

