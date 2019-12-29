Short Interest in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Drops By 19.9%

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:MLM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.71. 233,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $167.28 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.18.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Citigroup began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.23.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after buying an additional 72,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,939,000 after buying an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,210,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,576,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

