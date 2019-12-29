Short Interest in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Declines By 10.7%

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nam Tai Property by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nam Tai Property by 323.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nam Tai Property by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTP remained flat at $$8.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,941. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

