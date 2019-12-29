Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Rises By 7.3%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 36,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 120,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 40.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. 37,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,751. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $19.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

