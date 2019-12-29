Short Interest in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Drops By 13.6%

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the November 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,705,000 after purchasing an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,854,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,606,000 after purchasing an additional 597,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,278,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,660,000. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 564.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 128,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 108,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.89. 371,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,460. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $279.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $275.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.47.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.