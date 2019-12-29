Short Interest in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Drops By 11.4%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,890,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 50,650,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,864,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,785,000 after buying an additional 1,270,818 shares during the period. Attestor Capital LLP raised its position in PG&E by 29.3% during the third quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 11,018,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,185,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in PG&E by 38.8% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,971,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,714,000 after buying an additional 2,229,983 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in PG&E by 4.8% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,042,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,409,000 after buying an additional 324,593 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PG&E by 8.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,984,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after buying an additional 540,688 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PG&E from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 9,530,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,274,362. PG&E has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

