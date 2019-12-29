Short Interest in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Declines By 21.5%

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 28th total of 665,800 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

PRPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $8,567,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,223,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,864,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,795. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $173.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.