Short Interest in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Rises By 17.7%

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 954,200 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the November 28th total of 810,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,312,000 after purchasing an additional 424,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 104,902 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after acquiring an additional 160,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Renasant by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $35.64. 198,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNST. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

