Short Interest in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Expands By 13.0%

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 378,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of SGH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.11. 224,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $917.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smart Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Smart Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Smart Global in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Smart Global by 41.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Smart Global by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

