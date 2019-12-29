Short Interest in Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Declines By 13.8%

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMLP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,858. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $284.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

