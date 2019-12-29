Short Interest in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Declines By 18.2%

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 834,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 28th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $149.16. The company had a trading volume of 443,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,723. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $97.49 and a 1-year high of $166.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.36.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Several research firms have commented on SUI. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

In related news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,548,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,650,000 after acquiring an additional 317,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,867,000 after acquiring an additional 438,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,284,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 557.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,602,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

