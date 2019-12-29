Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Drops By 16.7%

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 28th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.52.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $95.51. 643,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 143,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 98,408 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

