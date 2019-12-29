Short Interest in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Drops By 13.1%

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the November 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other US Concrete news, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares worth $33,903. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in US Concrete in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,006,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in US Concrete by 565.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 147,322 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in US Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its stake in US Concrete by 19.5% in the second quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 751,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 122,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in US Concrete by 2,246.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 122,234 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:USCR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 95,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.32 million, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.92 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that US Concrete will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USCR. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

