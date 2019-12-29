Short Interest in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Decreases By 11.8%

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of UTMD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.36. 7,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $402.25 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.77. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $112.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In other news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $62,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $178,535.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,357 shares of company stock valued at $359,913 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 61.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after buying an additional 55,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 21.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 45.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

