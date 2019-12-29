SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Update

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. 49,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,815. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.55 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 53.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBOW. ValuEngine upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Sunday, September 1st.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

