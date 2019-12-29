SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut SINA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised SINA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Get SINA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SINA opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. SINA has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $70.83.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $561.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.76 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 5.66%. SINA’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SINA will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SINA by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SINA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SINA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in SINA by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.