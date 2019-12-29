SingularDTV 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $203,108.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $203,108.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, ChaoEX and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Binance, Braziliex, Liqui, Ethfinex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

