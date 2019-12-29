Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SQM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,820. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 70.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

