Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Receives $58.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,223,787 shares of company stock worth $139,744,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.46. 2,431,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,543. Southern has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.