Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $219,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,675 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,589.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $618,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,332,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 56,871 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,273,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 12,223.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 82.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 767,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 346,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

SPAR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 179,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $636.57 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

