SpreadCoin Achieves Market Cap of $15,847.00 (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. SpreadCoin has a market capitalization of $15,847.00 and $2.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpreadCoin

SPR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin . The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

