Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 28th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,380. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $207.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.53. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.