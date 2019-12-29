Status (SNT) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Status has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, CoinTiger and Livecoin. Status has a market capitalization of $32.03 million and $19.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OTCBTC, DDEX, TOPBTC, Huobi, Neraex, OKEx, Radar Relay, Liqui, IDAX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, GOPAX, ChaoEX, Gatecoin, Binance, Bittrex, IDCM, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Upbit, Tidex, Poloniex, Ovis, Kucoin, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Bithumb, IDEX, ZB.COM, DEx.top, Kyber Network, BigONE, Koinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

