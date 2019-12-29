Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Get Stepan alerts:

NYSE:SCL opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.55. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.72. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.84.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $128,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Kabbes acquired 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $80,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Stepan by 51.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.