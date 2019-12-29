StrongHands Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $665,542.00 and approximately $1,627.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, CoinExchange and STEX. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 69% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,616,744,519 coins and its circulating supply is 16,203,550,165 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, STEX, Coindeal, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

