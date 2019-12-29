SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE SXC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.12. 737,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,759. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 37.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after buying an additional 3,574,590 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 5,496.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,223 shares during the period. Finally, JHL Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 146.2% during the second quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.