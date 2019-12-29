Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,035 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 225.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 800,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 170,002 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $1,221,000.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,860. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.89%. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

