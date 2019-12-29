S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 28th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SANW. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.11% of S&W Seed worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. 123,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.37.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.