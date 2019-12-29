Swarm City (SWT) Price Up 10.1% This Week

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $398,886.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm City has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Swarm City token can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City’s launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

