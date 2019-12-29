Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) announced a final dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Sydney Airport Holdings Pty’s previous final dividend of $0.19.

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty stock opened at A$8.99 ($6.37) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion and a PE ratio of 50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty has a one year low of A$6.37 ($4.52) and a one year high of A$9.30 ($6.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$8.98 and a 200 day moving average of A$8.34.

About Sydney Airport Holdings Pty

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

