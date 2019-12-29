Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) announced a final dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Sydney Airport Holdings Pty’s previous final dividend of $0.19.
Sydney Airport Holdings Pty stock opened at A$8.99 ($6.37) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion and a PE ratio of 50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty has a one year low of A$6.37 ($4.52) and a one year high of A$9.30 ($6.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$8.98 and a 200 day moving average of A$8.34.
About Sydney Airport Holdings Pty
