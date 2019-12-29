Tael Trading Down 3.4% This Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Tael has a total market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $408,803.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.22, $7.20, $10.00 and $34.91.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.06044371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029806 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.72, $13.96, $7.20, $45.75, $18.11, $6.32, $10.00, $4.92, $5.22, $34.91, $119.16 and $62.56. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.