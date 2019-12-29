Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NYSE TAK opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 747.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 162,428 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,602,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after acquiring an additional 411,338 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

