TE-FOOD (TFD) Price Down 0.5% This Week

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $6,908.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One TE-FOOD token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, DDEX and Kucoin.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,879,043 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official website is ico.tefoodint.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

