Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after purchasing an additional 116,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Opti Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH remained flat at $$25.78 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 268,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,940. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

