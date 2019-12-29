Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 6,620,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. 1,346,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,449. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

