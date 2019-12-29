Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the November 28th total of 5,150,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRVN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Trevena alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trevena by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 403,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trevena by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 50.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 644,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trevena by 2,651.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 511,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRVN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 1,005,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,014. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.