Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCDA. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of TCDA opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48. Tricida has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 11,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $406,560.00. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 10,255 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $314,725.95. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 711,733 shares of company stock worth $28,130,633. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 2.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 11,114,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tricida by 69.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,901,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 23.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,984,000 after purchasing an additional 447,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 49.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,141 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 6.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,077,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,139,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Comments


